White House on Ukraine's accession to NATO: the US is focused on military aid

The US supports Ukraine's move to NATO, but is concentrating on military aid to Kyiv that will help fight Russian aggression.

Source: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated this during a briefing, European Pravda reports.

Quote: "When it comes to NATO, we are committed to the open-door policy. Any Alliance decision is between the 31 Allies and the aspirant country. We’ve said that many times before. That has not changed… Right now we’re focused on what we can do to support Ukraine's effort to fight for their democracy, to fight for their freedom against Russian aggression, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do," she said.

The White House representative reminded the press about the new US$300 million package of military aid for Ukraine announced on Wednesday.

Quote: "We’ll continue that," Jean-Pierre added.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that he does not see the point of participating in the NATO summit in Vilnius unless Ukraine receives specific signals about when it can join the Alliance based on its results.

