Zelenskyy: Unless we are acknowledged and given signal at NATO summit in Vilnius, there's no point Ukraine being there

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he sees no point in attending the NATO summit in Vilnius if Ukraine does not receive specific signals on when it can join the Alliance.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the WSJ, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that he understood that Ukraine would be unable to join NATO while the war was ongoing, but it was crucial for Kyiv to receive the message that Ukraine would be able to join the Alliance after the war.

Quote: "I believe that some NATO countries are so afraid of Russia that they don’t want to admit Ukraine into the alliance. If we are not acknowledged and given [a] signal in Vilnius, I believe there is no point for Ukraine to be at this summit," he said

"We understand that we will not be in NATO or in any powerful security alliance during this war. But tell me how many lives is one phrase at the Vilnius summit worth? How many lives of Ukrainians are worth the phrase, 'Ukraine will be in NATO after this war, after it’s safe'?" Zelenskyy added

Details: Answering a question about his expectations for Vilnius, Zelenskyy said he did not know whether Kyiv would receive the signal it was hoping for.

Meanwhile, following the meeting of NATO ministers in Oslo, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister said that it was time to give Ukraine a clear answer to the question of how and when it could join NATO.

