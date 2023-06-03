Biden and Danish PM to discuss training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

The training of Ukrainian pilots on modern Western fighter jets will be the main topic of discussion between US President Joe Biden and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Source: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this during a briefing, reports European Pravda

Details: Jean-Pierre said that during their meeting, Biden and Frederiksen would discuss efforts "to strengthen transatlantic security and bolster economic prosperity" and "our unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal war of aggression".

Quote: "And I expect our joint efforts to train Ukrainian pilots on the fourth-generation aircraft, including F-16s, will be part of that conversation," she added.

The day before, the Office of the President of Ukraine announced that following President Zelenskyy’s attendance at the European Political Community summit in Moldova, it was possible to outline the contours of the fighter jet coalition and take real steps to speed up the training of pilots and technicians for fourth-generation fighter jets, "including but not limited to F-16s".

So far eight European countries have joined the initiative.

In addition, President Biden has confirmed that Washington and its partners will work together to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including F-16s.

