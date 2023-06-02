All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian President's Office names members of European fighter jet coalition for Ukraine; no longer just about F-16s

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 10:23

The so-called fighter jet coalition for Ukraine currently includes eight countries, and their number may increase later.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ihor Zhovkva noted that following the visit of Ukraine’s President to the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, the outlines of the fighter jet coalition have been determined and real steps have been taken to accelerate the training of pilots and technicians for the fourth-generation fighter jets, "including, but not limited to, F-16s".

Advertisement:

Quote: "The basis of the European part of the Coalition has been formed with the participation of eight countries (soon there will be more): the UK, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal and France. A separate joint statement on this matter has even been adopted with the President of France," Ihor Zhovkva said.

He said that the agreements reached allow Ukraine to count on specific decisions regarding the scope and mechanism of training pilots and maintenance personnel, as well as the creation of conditions and appropriate infrastructure for fighter jets, during the next meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine (Ramstein format).

Background:

After arriving at the summit, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocated the creation of a Patriot coalition. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands supported this initiative.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: