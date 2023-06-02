Ukrainian President's Office names members of European fighter jet coalition for Ukraine; no longer just about F-16s

The so-called fighter jet coalition for Ukraine currently includes eight countries, and their number may increase later.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ihor Zhovkva noted that following the visit of Ukraine’s President to the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, the outlines of the fighter jet coalition have been determined and real steps have been taken to accelerate the training of pilots and technicians for the fourth-generation fighter jets, "including, but not limited to, F-16s".

Quote: "The basis of the European part of the Coalition has been formed with the participation of eight countries (soon there will be more): the UK, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal and France. A separate joint statement on this matter has even been adopted with the President of France," Ihor Zhovkva said.

He said that the agreements reached allow Ukraine to count on specific decisions regarding the scope and mechanism of training pilots and maintenance personnel, as well as the creation of conditions and appropriate infrastructure for fighter jets, during the next meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine (Ramstein format).

Background:

After arriving at the summit, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocated the creation of a Patriot coalition. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands supported this initiative.

