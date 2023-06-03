Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacts to Hungarian government's video with "Russian Crimea"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has commented on the Hungarian government's video depicting Crimea as part of Russia.

Source: the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, as European Pravda reports

"The designation of the Crimean peninsula as a territory that is not part of Ukraine contradicts the repeatedly stated position of the official Budapest on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders," the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on Hungary to stop provocations and to comply with its international obligations as part of its membership in the UN, EU and NATO.

"Playing along with Russia's aggressive policy does not contribute to a faster restoration of peace in Europe, which the Hungarian government advocates in public," the ministry said.

On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine's Charge d'Affaires in Hungary made an official demarche to the Hungarian side.

Earlier, it was reported that the Hungarian authorities released a video calling for a speedy peace in Ukraine, in which they depicted Crimea as part of Russia's territory.

