All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Crimea is shown as part of Russia in Hungarian "peace" video

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 23:31
Crimea is shown as part of Russia in Hungarian peace video

The Hungarian authorities have released a video calling for a speedy peace in Ukraine which depicts Crimea as part of Russian territory. 

Source: This was reported by European Pravda.

Details: On Friday 2 May, Hungarian opposition drew attention to the video, which was released on Tuesday.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Tens of thousands of children have been orphaned, hundreds of thousands of homes destroyed, more than ten million people have been forced from their homes, but the war continues and could easily become global," says a voiceover.

"Enough war. Only a ceasefire can end the devastation, only peace talks can save lives. It is time for peace," the voiceover asserts further.

 
screenshot from video

These words are accompanied by untitled videos depicting refugee children and women, tanks, and a map of Ukraine which for some reason does not include the territory of Crimea.

Officially, Hungary, like the vast majority of countries in the world, does not recognise the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014.

In a Friday interview with Hungarian state radio, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán attempted to scare Ukraine by talking of the heavy losses it would sustain during the counteroffensive and called for negotiations with Moscow. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has responded sharply to his remarks. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: