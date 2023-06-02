All Sections
Crimea is shown as part of Russia in Hungarian "peace" video

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 23:31
Crimea is shown as part of Russia in Hungarian peace video

The Hungarian authorities have released a video calling for a speedy peace in Ukraine which depicts Crimea as part of Russian territory. 

Source: This was reported by European Pravda.

Details: On Friday 2 May, Hungarian opposition drew attention to the video, which was released on Tuesday.

Quote: "Tens of thousands of children have been orphaned, hundreds of thousands of homes destroyed, more than ten million people have been forced from their homes, but the war continues and could easily become global," says a voiceover.

"Enough war. Only a ceasefire can end the devastation, only peace talks can save lives. It is time for peace," the voiceover asserts further.

 
screenshot from video

These words are accompanied by untitled videos depicting refugee children and women, tanks, and a map of Ukraine which for some reason does not include the territory of Crimea.

Officially, Hungary, like the vast majority of countries in the world, does not recognise the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014.

In a Friday interview with Hungarian state radio, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán attempted to scare Ukraine by talking of the heavy losses it would sustain during the counteroffensive and called for negotiations with Moscow. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has responded sharply to his remarks. 

