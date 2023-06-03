All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Hungarian government video that depicts Crimea as Russian

Saturday, 3 June 2023, 17:59

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on a Hungarian government video that depicts Crimea as part of Russia.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

"The designation of the Crimean peninsula as a territory that is not part of Ukraine contradicts Budapest’s repeatedly stated position that it supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders," the statement reads.

Advertisement:
 
screenshot from video

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Hungary to stop the provocations and to comply with its international commitments as a member of the UN, EU and NATO.

"Playing along with Russia's policy of aggression does not contribute to the speedy restoration of peace in Europe that the Hungarian government advocates in public," the ministry said.

On behalf of the Foreign Ministry, Ukraine's Chargé d'Affaires in Hungary presented an official démarche to the Hungarian side.

Earlier, it was reported that the Hungarian authorities had released a video calling for a speedy peace in Ukraine in which Crimea was depicted as part of Russia's territory.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: