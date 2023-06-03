All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Chancellor rebukes critics opposed to supplying weapons to Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 3 June 2023, 18:37
German Chancellor rebukes critics opposed to supplying weapons to Ukraine
Olaf Scholz, Photo: GETTY IMAGES

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has delivered an impassioned speech during a pro-European rally in Berlin, organised by the ruling Social Democratic Party.

Source: Bild, a German media outlet

Details: A group of around 100 pro-Russian activists attended the rally; they were shouting, urging the West to stop arming Ukraine, and booed and heckled Scholz.

Advertisement:

They called the German Chancellor a war-mongerer, a liar and a bandit, demanding a "peace without weapons" and shouting "Go away!"

Scholz was undeterred and continued his speech, offering a sharp rebuke to the pro-Russian activists.

"Putin is the true war-mongerer, he is the one who invaded Ukraine with 200,000 troops. Putin wants to destroy and conquer Ukraine," he stressed.

He also said that the "loudmouths" at the rally would know that Putin is a war-mongerer if they had "even a little bit of brain" in their heads.

Chancellor Scholz stressed that there was no alternative to supporting Ukraine, including by providing it with weapons, because of the war of aggression that Russia unleashed.

"Yes, this is what we have to do if a country is being attacked – it has to, and it can defend itself," he added.

Scholz also said that Putin was responsible for the deaths of many people, including children and elderly people, and stressed that "peace and freedom are threatened because of this war of aggression".

Brandenburg's Prime Minister Dietmar Voidke took the stage and told pro-Russian protesters to gather at Moscow’s Red Square.

"A rally like that should be held in the Red Square, in front of the Kremlin, where you’d have the full right to demand that Putin renounce weapons. Then you’d see a totally different side of the Russia you love so much!" Voidke said.

Previously: On 1 June, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Ukraine security guarantees after the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: