German Chancellor rebukes critics opposed to supplying weapons to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has delivered an impassioned speech during a pro-European rally in Berlin, organised by the ruling Social Democratic Party.

Source: Bild, a German media outlet

Details: A group of around 100 pro-Russian activists attended the rally; they were shouting, urging the West to stop arming Ukraine, and booed and heckled Scholz.

Advertisement:

They called the German Chancellor a war-mongerer, a liar and a bandit, demanding a "peace without weapons" and shouting "Go away!"

⚡️BREAKING#Scholz of #Germany delivered a 🔥fiery speech🔥 calling Putin a warmongerer and a murderer.



This is the way. pic.twitter.com/Uo0llJ7SUL — Fella Uchiha (@KadirHama) June 3, 2023

Scholz was undeterred and continued his speech, offering a sharp rebuke to the pro-Russian activists.

"Putin is the true war-mongerer, he is the one who invaded Ukraine with 200,000 troops. Putin wants to destroy and conquer Ukraine," he stressed.

He also said that the "loudmouths" at the rally would know that Putin is a war-mongerer if they had "even a little bit of brain" in their heads.

Chancellor Scholz stressed that there was no alternative to supporting Ukraine, including by providing it with weapons, because of the war of aggression that Russia unleashed.

"Yes, this is what we have to do if a country is being attacked – it has to, and it can defend itself," he added.

Scholz also said that Putin was responsible for the deaths of many people, including children and elderly people, and stressed that "peace and freedom are threatened because of this war of aggression".

Brandenburg's Prime Minister Dietmar Voidke took the stage and told pro-Russian protesters to gather at Moscow’s Red Square.

"A rally like that should be held in the Red Square, in front of the Kremlin, where you’d have the full right to demand that Putin renounce weapons. Then you’d see a totally different side of the Russia you love so much!" Voidke said.

Previously: On 1 June, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Ukraine security guarantees after the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!