Ukraine security guarantees need to be different from Nato member status – Scholz

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 23:53
Volodymyr Zelenskyy meeting with Olaf Scholz in Moldova, photo by the President's Office

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday 1 June that any future security guarantees for Ukraine provided by the West should differ from the status of European members of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Source: Scholz, speaking at a press conference following the summit of the European political community in Moldova, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Reuters 

Quote: "Given the current situation, it is not about establishing a membership ... We all have to focus on how we as individuals can support Ukraine," Scholz said.

Asked about possible security guarantees for Ukraine, Scholz added:

"They must be designed in such a way that they give Ukraine the security it needs against the danger of being attacked, that they also stabilise Ukraine at the same time, ..., and of course it is always part of the security guarantee that it is taken seriously."

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking with reporters, supported "stronger, concrete, very clear security guarantees," for Ukraine, adding that he would hold talks on this issue with Scholz in Potsdam on 7 June.

"We have to give a long-term perspective to Ukraine. It is imperative that the Vilnius summit gives these immediate guarantees," said Macron.

At a summit in Moldova, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called security guarantees for Ukraine and neighbouring countries "very important." He not only referred to the Russian attack on Ukraine, but also warned of "possible attacks on other parts of Europe."

Earlier on Thursday, the German Chancellor promised Ukraine security guarantees after the war.

