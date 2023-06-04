All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO does not challenge Russia's security, but Russian imperialism – Estonian Prime Minister

European PravdaSunday, 4 June 2023, 11:43

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has stressed that Estonia's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance was the country’s free choice, and Russia's claim that NATO enlargement threatens its security is a fiction.

Source: Kallas, in an interview with ERR, following her speech during the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking at the conference, the Estonian prime minister refuted the NATO-related Russian narrative.

Quote: "Joining NATO was the free will of the Estonian people, which no one forced on us. Here the narrative is of a NATO expansion that has nothing to do with the will of its members – that is what I am here to break down," she explained

Advertisement:

Details: Another thesis of Kallas' speech concerned Russia as "the last colonial power, trying to colonize territory and expand its empire".

She also pointed out that those who accuse NATO of expansion and escalation are adopting the imperialist rhetoric and ideology promoted by Russia. "NATO is not a threat to Russian security, just Russian imperialism," Kallas stated.

The third point of the Estonian prime minister's speech was a call for a proper response to the war in order not to encourage other countries to resort to it.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"If aggression is allowed to pay off, leave you with more territory or assets after a while, others with more power will also start using it," Kallas believes.

For reference: The Shangri-La Dialogue, a security conference organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, is currently taking place in Singapore. It is attended by representatives of Asian governments, as well as a wide range of Western representatives, including those from Ukraine.

Background: The UK's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace believes that NATO must force member states to increase their military spending if the Alliance intends to effectively deter Russia and deal with other threats to transatlantic security.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured

Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed

Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir falls below "dead point": water intake is impossible

Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

Russia has enough missiles to target sacred places such as Kyiv – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:40
Intense battles in Donetsk Oblast, there are results – Zelenskyy
00:32
Explosions in occupied Berdiansk
00:11
Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster
23:58
photoZelenskyy holds meeting on water supply to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
23:38
Greta Thunberg calls for Russia to be punished for ecocide in Ukraine
22:55
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses provision of humanitarian aid with his Turkish counterpart
22:32
photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured
22:25
Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed
22:02
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals how they determined that Putin uses doubles
21:49
Ukraine gives NATO list of emergency humanitarian necessities after destruction of Kakhovka HPP
All News
Advertisement: