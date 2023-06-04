All Sections
Men in Russia to be registered for military service without appearing in military registration and enlistment office

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 June 2023, 16:53
The Ministry of Defense of Russia submitted a draft resolution according to which military registration will be carried out without a personal appearance of citizens in the military registration and enlistment office.

Source: Novaya Gazeta. Europe with reference to the document published on the portal of draft regulatory legal acts

Details: The existing provision on military registration will be supplemented by the following lines: "Taking on military registration, removing from military registration and amending the documents of military registration of citizens obliged to be on military registration can be carried out without a personal appearance of the citizens to the military commissariat".

According to the draft resolution, military registration will take place on the basis of data contained in the "state information resource, other state information systems and information resources".

Notifications of military registration, as well as amendments to military registration documents, will be received on the Gosuslugi (State Services) portal.

At the same time, measures for medical examination, tests and professional psychological selection will still take place in person, during the appearance of citizens in the military enlistment office.

Notifications about the need to come to the military enlistment office for such procedures will be sent out in the form of summons. They will be sent through the Subpoena Register. The summons will be considered automatically served seven days after appearing in the register. In case of the citizen’s non-appearance 20 days after the delivery of the summons, restrictions will be imposed on them, similar to those provided for by the law on electronic summons.

