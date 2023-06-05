All Sections
Kyiv City Military Administration reports over 250 targets shot down over city in May

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 5 June 2023, 16:04
Ukrainian air defence forces shot down over 60 cruise missiles and about 170 drones over Kyiv in May.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "At no time in the history of our planet... No city and no country... have ever been subjected to such severe air attacks with numerous hypersonic air-launched, ballistic, cruise missiles and modern military UAVs. As much as Kyiv in May. Kyiv withstood it".

Details: The posted report indicates that Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed seven Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, 13 Iskander ballistic missiles, 65 cruise missiles (Kh-101, Kh-555, Kalibr), and 169 UAVs in May.

At the same time, the authority clarified that these are estimates.

Background: On the night of 2 June, Ukrainian defenders destroyed all 15 cruise missiles and 21 attack drones used by the Russians to attack Kyiv Oblast.

