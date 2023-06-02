All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force destroys all 15 missiles and 21 drones during night attack

Olha Hlushchenko, Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 2 June 2023, 09:45
AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM, STOCK PHOTO DEFENCE UA

Ukrainian defenders destroyed all 15 cruise missiles and 21 attack drones used by the Russians to attack Kyiv Oblast on the night of 2 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Ukrainian Air Force 

Quote: "Preliminarily report. Last night, the enemy used 15 cruise missiles (type to be specified) and 18 Iranian-made Shahed attack UAVs for strikes; all these aerial targets were destroyed by our defenders. The information is being confirmed."

Background: Earlier, Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that on the night of 1-2 June, air defence detected and destroyed more than 30 aerial targets of various types in the airspace over Kyiv and around the capital. 

Update: The Ukrainian Air Force has clarified that 15 cruise missiles and 21 attack drones were destroyed. 

Quote from Ukrainian Air Force: "First, the Russian occupiers attacked with Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones at around 23:00 on the night of 2 June. They approached from the south, using the terrain and the Dnipro riverbed.

At around 03:00, Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, fired by Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea, were already in Ukrainian airspace. They came in from the north, attacking Kyiv, manoeuvring to mislead our air defences."

