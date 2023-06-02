Ukrainian Air Force destroys all 15 missiles and 21 drones during night attack

Ukrainian defenders destroyed all 15 cruise missiles and 21 attack drones used by the Russians to attack Kyiv Oblast on the night of 2 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "Preliminarily report. Last night, the enemy used 15 cruise missiles (type to be specified) and 18 Iranian-made Shahed attack UAVs for strikes; all these aerial targets were destroyed by our defenders. The information is being confirmed."

Background: Earlier, Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that on the night of 1-2 June, air defence detected and destroyed more than 30 aerial targets of various types in the airspace over Kyiv and around the capital.

Update: The Ukrainian Air Force has clarified that 15 cruise missiles and 21 attack drones were destroyed.

Quote from Ukrainian Air Force: "First, the Russian occupiers attacked with Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones at around 23:00 on the night of 2 June. They approached from the south, using the terrain and the Dnipro riverbed.

At around 03:00, Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, fired by Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea, were already in Ukrainian airspace. They came in from the north, attacking Kyiv, manoeuvring to mislead our air defences."

