Substation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

A fire has broken out at a substation in Altai Krai, Russia. Telegram channels are reporting that a transformer exploded.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlet RBC, citing Alexander Plasteyev, head of the Zalesovsky municipal district; Mash and Shot Telegram channels

Quote from Plasteyev: "A substation in Smaznevo is on fire. There is an emergency power outage throughout the Zalesovsky district. At the moment the fire is being put out; after that, the substation will switch to the backup power supply."

Details: The Telegram channels Shot and Mash are reporting that an explosion occurred at the substation. According to early reports, a transformer caught fire. So far, there is no information about any casualties.

