All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Substation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 5 June 2023, 16:40
Substation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion
Stock photo: Special Operations Forces

A fire has broken out at a substation in Altai Krai, Russia. Telegram channels are reporting that a transformer exploded.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlet RBC, citing Alexander Plasteyev, head of the Zalesovsky municipal district; Mash and Shot Telegram channels 

Quote from Plasteyev: "A substation in Smaznevo is on fire. There is an emergency power outage throughout the Zalesovsky district. At the moment the fire is being put out; after that, the substation will switch to the backup power supply."

Details: The Telegram channels Shot and Mash are reporting that an explosion occurred at the substation. According to early reports, a transformer caught fire. So far, there is no information about any casualties.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured

Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed

Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir falls below "dead point": water intake is impossible

Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

Russia has enough missiles to target sacred places such as Kyiv – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:40
Intense battles in Donetsk Oblast, there are results – Zelenskyy
00:32
Explosions in occupied Berdiansk
00:11
Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster
23:58
photoZelenskyy holds meeting on water supply to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
23:38
Greta Thunberg calls for Russia to be punished for ecocide in Ukraine
22:55
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses provision of humanitarian aid with his Turkish counterpart
22:32
photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured
22:25
Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed
22:02
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals how they determined that Putin uses doubles
21:49
Ukraine gives NATO list of emergency humanitarian necessities after destruction of Kakhovka HPP
All News
Advertisement: