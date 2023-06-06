All Sections
Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: Zelenskyy convenes emergency meeting of National Security Council

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 07:40
Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: Zelenskyy convenes emergency meeting of National Security Council

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, is convening an emergency meeting of the National Security Council due to the emergency situation caused by the Russian forces' blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

Quote: "President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had decided to hold an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine in connection with the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant."

Background: Russian occupation forces have blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, and the evacuation of local residents has begun.

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

