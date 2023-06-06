Russians blow up Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant, authorities begin evacuation

Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) has reported that the Russian occupation forces have blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South); Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The scale of the destruction, the speed and volume of water, the probable areas of flooding are currently being determined.

All services are working. We are monitoring the situation."

Updated at 06:45. Prokudin recorded a video in which he confirmed the explosion at the Kakhovka HPP. He noted that they had started evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas.

Prokudin also noted that the water will reach a critical level in 5 hours.

Updated at 06:58. Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that units of the National Police of Ukraine and Kherson Oblast’s State Emergency Service had been alerted to warn and evacuate the civilian population from potential flood zones on the right bank of the Dnipro River, including the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lovo, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, and partly the city of Kherson – the Korabel microdistrict.

A resident of Kakhovka who evacuated to Ukraine-controlled territory has reported that there was only one explosion, and then the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant "collapsed like a house of cards".

He has said that the scale of the flooding is extensive, water is already in the town centre of Korsunka, and "coastal areas are being washed away".

Відео з мікрорайону Корабел у Херсоні станом на ранок 6 червня. Затоплені приватні будинки, гаражі, вода прибуває. Відео Суспільного pic.twitter.com/yQkkQaI4Ac — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 6, 2023

