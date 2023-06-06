Council of Europe Secretary General condemns Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović-Burić has called Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP) criminal and reckless.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "I condemn Russia’s destruction of a dam in Ukraine: it is criminal and reckless."

Advertisement:

I condemn Russia’s destruction of a dam in Ukraine: it is criminal & reckless / Je condamne la destruction d'un barrage en Ukraine par la Russie : c'est criminel et irresponsable @coe @CoESpokesperson @UKRinCoE — Marija Pejčinović Burić (@MarijaPBuric) June 6, 2023

Background:

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, noted that they had started the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas.

According to Prokudin, the water will reach a critical level in five hours.

Police noted that the potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson – Korabel Island.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!