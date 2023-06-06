All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"That was a happy day": Zelenskyy on F-16 offer from partners

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 6 June 2023, 19:59
That was a happy day: Zelenskyy on F-16 offer from partners
ZELENSKYY AT A PRESS CONFERENCE ON 6 JUNE. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted that Ukraine will receive "a large number" of modernised F-16 multi-purpose fighter jets from international partners.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 6 June

Quote: "As of today, our last important meeting (was) in Moldova, where I had a closed meeting with the countries that have definitely confirmed that they will give us the F-16s. For this [to happen], we need a joint agreement with the USA."

Advertisement:

Details: The head of state noted that he could not disclose any details, including the number of fighter jets, but assured the press that he has received a hint from some European partners that the quantity will be substantial.

Quote: "I just had a happy day.  Because sometimes, you know, something needs to be negotiated one at a time, two at a time (planes), and in this matter there was a serious, powerful offer.

It is important that this coalition on paper is an agreement on Ramstein or on another platform, God willing, that we push through it and then the preparation of the entire infrastructure will begin, and it will not be fast."

Details: At the same time, Zelenskyy added that Ukraine's Air Force has an understanding of the infrastructure for the F-16s, and Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk "knows where and what to do."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: