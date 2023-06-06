Blowing up of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant to become important episode in cases against Russia

The blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant by the Russian military is a serious war crime and will become an important episode in the cases against Russia.

Source: Anton Korynevych, Ukraine’s main representative in the international legal prosecution of Russia in The Hague, reported by European Pravda

Details: Korynevych has noted that this is the most severe war crime and the most atrocious case of its kind in many decades.

Advertisement:

"Certainly, within the framework of the cases we have in various judicial institutions, this episode will be highlighted, because this is probably one of the most horrific attacks on a facility containing dangerous forces, perhaps in recent decades, if we take various regions of the world. The world has not seen anything like this for a while," he commented.

Background: On 6 June, the International Court of Justice in The Hague began hearing Ukraine's claim against Russia for violating two UN conventions. The case in question is the Application of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

This is the first of Ukraine's cases against Russia in international courts that has reached the level of consideration on the merits.

These hearings, which include two rounds of arguments, are the last stage before a judgement is rendered.

In his speech at the beginning of the hearings, Anton Korynevych mentioned, among other things, the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





