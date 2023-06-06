All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Blowing up of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant to become important episode in cases against Russia

European PravdaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 20:47

The blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant by the Russian military is a serious war crime and will become an important episode in the cases against Russia. 

Source: Anton Korynevych, Ukraine’s main representative in the international legal prosecution of Russia in The Hague, reported by European Pravda

Details: Korynevych has noted that this is the most severe war crime and the most atrocious case of its kind in many decades.

Advertisement:

"Certainly, within the framework of the cases we have in various judicial institutions, this episode will be highlighted, because this is probably one of the most horrific attacks on a facility containing dangerous forces, perhaps in recent decades, if we take various regions of the world. The world has not seen anything like this for a while," he commented.

Background: On 6 June, the International Court of Justice in The Hague began hearing Ukraine's claim against Russia for violating two UN conventions. The case in question is the Application of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

This is the first of Ukraine's cases against Russia in international courts that has reached the level of consideration on the merits.

These hearings, which include two rounds of arguments, are the last stage before a judgement is rendered.

In his speech at the beginning of the hearings, Anton Korynevych mentioned, among other things, the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: