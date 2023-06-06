Kakhovka HPP cannot be repaired

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) has been completely destroyed due to the blowing up of the turbine hall from the inside, and the plant cannot be repaired.

Source: Press service for Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Quote: "The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) has been completely destroyed as a result of the blowing up of the turbine hall from the inside. The station cannot be repaired.

Preliminary forecasts indicate that the reservoir is expected to be drained within the next 4 days."

Details: Ukrhydroenergo is continuing to analyse the situation as for now.

Specialists are working to confirm the extent of the damage, and the speed and volume of the water. Information will be kept updated.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence added that the blowing-up occurred at around 02:30 on 6 June.

Quote: "This terrorist act has created a grave danger for Ukrainian citizens in settlements on both banks of the Dnipro River below the Kakhovka reservoir. This is an undeniable act of ecocide and a definite war crime, the impact of which goes far beyond Ukraine and affects the ecosystem of the entire Black Sea area."

The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly dropping as of the morning of 6 June, and authorities have begun the evacuation of the population from potential flood areas.

An uncontrolled decrease in the reservoir level is an additional threat to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Water from the Kakhovka Reservoir is necessary for the plant to feed the ZNPP’s turbine condensers and safety systems. The station’s cooling pond is currently full. The Ukrainian staff at ZNPP are monitoring all indicators.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

Background:

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, noted that they had started the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas.

According to Prokudin, the water will reach a critical level in five hours.

Police noted that the potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson – Korabel Island.

The electricity supply was cut off in the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson due to flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian invaders.

