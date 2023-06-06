All Sections
Zelensky comments on information about use of Western weapons in Russia

European PravdaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 21:57

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that Ukraine does not use Western weapons for attacks on the territory of Russia, and he has not received any appeals from Western countries in this regard.

Source: Zelenskyy, during conversation with Ukrainian journalists on Tuesday, correspondent of European Pravda reports

Details: "We don't use Western weapons on the territory of Russia, that's why no one appeals to me," Zelenskyy answered the question of whether Western governments appealed to him about the use of weapons they had supplied on the territory of Russia.

Separately, the head of state commented on the possibility of attacking or occupying Russian territory during the war in future, stressing that "Ukraine is not going to seize the territory of any state."

"All this affects the attitude towards us as a member of NATO or as a future civilised state. If we want to be in the European Union, we want to be in NATO, then we must behave accordingly," he said.

On Monday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced that his country would appeal to Ukraine for clarification on reports that Belgian-made rifles were allegedly used on Russia's western border.

Before that, The Washington Post, citing US intelligence, reported that fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Liberty of Russia Legion, who are fighting on the side of Ukraine and invaded Belgorod Oblast at the end of May, used at least four tactical vehicles previously transferred to Ukraine by Western governments.

