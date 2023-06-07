All Sections
People stranded at top of flooded building for over 24 hours in occupied part of Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 15:06

Ukrainian soldiers have filmed a video from a drone showing some people who tried to save themselves in the roof of a flooded building in Kherson Oblast.

The woman and two children are near occupied Oleshky.

It has been nearly 24 hours and the Russians have not evacuated them.

These people are asking for help. The military have given out their coordinates for evacuation: 46°36'30.096"N 32°39'0.607"E.

Ukrainian soldiers from the 406th brigade also managed to deliver a bottle of water to them using a drone. 

Reminder:

Volunteers from all over the country are arriving to help people and animals following the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Animal rights activists are asking people not to leave pets in dangerous areas.

