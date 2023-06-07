All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


People stranded at top of flooded building for over 24 hours in occupied part of Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 15:06

Ukrainian soldiers have filmed a video from a drone showing some people who tried to save themselves in the roof of a flooded building in Kherson Oblast.

The woman and two children are near occupied Oleshky.

It has been nearly 24 hours and the Russians have not evacuated them.

These people are asking for help. The military have given out their coordinates for evacuation: 46°36'30.096"N 32°39'0.607"E.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian soldiers from the 406th brigade also managed to deliver a bottle of water to them using a drone. 

Reminder:

Volunteers from all over the country are arriving to help people and animals following the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Animal rights activists are asking people not to leave pets in dangerous areas.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: