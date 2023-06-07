Kremlin's threats will not stop UK from supporting Ukraine

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has stated that Britain will not be deterred by Russia's "sabre-rattling" caused by the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

Source: Cleverly in a comment to AFP on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We have made a conscious decision that we cannot allow the escalation of rhetoric or the rattling of weapons by Vladimir Putin or the Kremlin to deter us from doing the right thing."

Details: He added that with Ukraine's successes on the battlefield, the Kremlin will be "more regularly and loudly" outraged, and we need to be prepared for this.

Background: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the West was allegedly preparing to continue escalating the war. In particular, he claimed that one of the modifications to F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine will receive is capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

In response, White House spokesman John Kirby said that it was not the United States that was "throwing around reckless nuclear rhetoric, but people like Foreign Minister Lavrov, President Putin, and Putin's spokesman Peskov".

On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that several states of the so-called fighter jet coalition had handed Ukraine concrete proposals to provide F-16s.

