All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians suffer losses after blowing up Kakhovka HPP

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 07:23
Russians suffer losses after blowing up Kakhovka HPP
DESTROYED DAM OF THE KAKHOVKA HPP. SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO

The Russian occupiers have suffered losses in manpower, ammunition and equipment due to the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) dam.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 June

Quote: "The occupiers were not prepared for the aftermath of the Kakhovka HPP dam blowing up, and they have suffered losses in manpower, weapons and military equipment.

Advertisement:

There are wounded, killed and missing soldiers in units of the 7th Guards Mountain Air Assault Division and the 22nd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces. Additionally, the specified units lost several field storage points with ammunition and provisions, vehicles, and other military property."

Details: According to the information from the General Staff, on 6 June, when civilians left the occupied city of Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, en masse, the occupiers used local residents as "human shields".

Read also: "We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Background: The ISW stated that the flooding caused by the blow-up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station destroyed many fortifications of the first line of defence of the Russians on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: