Russians suffer losses after blowing up Kakhovka HPP

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 07:23
DESTROYED DAM OF THE KAKHOVKA HPP. SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO

The Russian occupiers have suffered losses in manpower, ammunition and equipment due to the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) dam.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 June

Quote: "The occupiers were not prepared for the aftermath of the Kakhovka HPP dam blowing up, and they have suffered losses in manpower, weapons and military equipment.

There are wounded, killed and missing soldiers in units of the 7th Guards Mountain Air Assault Division and the 22nd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces. Additionally, the specified units lost several field storage points with ammunition and provisions, vehicles, and other military property."

Details: According to the information from the General Staff, on 6 June, when civilians left the occupied city of Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, en masse, the occupiers used local residents as "human shields".

Background: The ISW stated that the flooding caused by the blow-up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station destroyed many fortifications of the first line of defence of the Russians on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. 

