Russians attack Nikopol district twice

Russian occupiers shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast twice with heavy artillery on the night of 7-8 June.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor attacked Nikopol district twice. They used heavy artillery to hit the Myrove and Marhanets hromadas (administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak has reported that no one was killed or injured in the shelling.

Search and rescue workers are inspecting the area to determine the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!