Russians attack Nikopol district twice

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 07:47
NIKOPOL. SCREENSHOT OF DEEPSTATEMAP

Russian occupiers shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast twice with heavy artillery on the night of 7-8 June.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor attacked Nikopol district twice. They used heavy artillery to hit the Myrove and Marhanets hromadas (administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)."

Details: Lysak has reported that no one was killed or injured in the shelling.

Search and rescue workers are inspecting the area to determine the aftermath of the Russian attack.

