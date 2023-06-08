Russians attack Nikopol district twice
Thursday, 8 June 2023, 07:47
Russian occupiers shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast twice with heavy artillery on the night of 7-8 June.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The aggressor attacked Nikopol district twice. They used heavy artillery to hit the Myrove and Marhanets hromadas (administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)."
Details: Lysak has reported that no one was killed or injured in the shelling.
Search and rescue workers are inspecting the area to determine the aftermath of the Russian attack.
