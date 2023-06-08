Man dies in Mykolaiv Oblast due to flooding after blowing up of Kakhovka dam

A man has died in Mykolaiv Oblast due to the flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Serhii Shaikhet, Chief of Mykolaiv Oblast Police, on Telegram

Quote: "The areas of the Snihurivka, Shyroke and Horokhivske hromadas in Mykolaiv Oblast have been flooded due to Russia blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

So far, we have one victim – a 53-year-old man from the village of Vasylivka, who refused to evacuate yesterday."

Details: The chief stressed that the police are working intensively and patrolling the area on boats to identify people needing assistance.

Shaikhet gave assurances that the situation is under control and urged people to call the emergency police number, 102, if they needed help.

Background:

On 7 June, it was reported that three people had been killed by flooding in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast.

