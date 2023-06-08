All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Man dies in Mykolaiv Oblast due to flooding after blowing up of Kakhovka dam

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 8 June 2023, 13:26
Man dies in Mykolaiv Oblast due to flooding after blowing up of Kakhovka dam
photo from Shaikhet's Telegram

A man has died in Mykolaiv Oblast due to the flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Serhii Shaikhet, Chief of Mykolaiv Oblast Police, on Telegram

Quote: "The areas of the Snihurivka, Shyroke and Horokhivske hromadas in Mykolaiv Oblast have been flooded due to Russia blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

So far, we have one victim – a 53-year-old man from the village of Vasylivka, who refused to evacuate yesterday."

Advertisement:

Details: The chief stressed that the police are working intensively and patrolling the area on boats to identify people needing assistance.

Shaikhet gave assurances that the situation is under control and urged people to call the emergency police number, 102, if they needed help.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: