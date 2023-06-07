Three people dead due to flooding in occupied Oleshky in Kherson Oblast

Three people have died due to flooding in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) was blown up by the Russians.

Source: Yevhen Ryshchuk, the mayor of Oleshky, on Facebook; Suspilne news outlet; Radio Liberty, referring to Tetiana Hasanenko, Head of the Oleshky Military Administration

Quote: "Unfortunately, there are first reports about fatalities caused by the flooding."

Details: Later, Ryshchuk specified to Suspline that three people had died. In the evening, the Russian troops started evacuating people from the roofs of their houses.

The mayor also reported that 90% of the town has been flooded, and in some areas, the water level reaches three metres.

Tetiana Hasanenko, head of the Oleshky Military Administration, reported that for now it is impossible to evacuate by one’s own means as the occupiers do not allow it. Instead, they only suggest people evacuate to Krasnodarskiy Krai in Russia.

