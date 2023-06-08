Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

Residents of Odesa were asked to stay away from the Black Sea shore due to the appearance of trash and explosives carried by the Dnipro River after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: address to the residents of Odesa Oblast by Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Due to the explosion on the Kakhovka HPP, a large quantity of debris and trash has been brought to the waters of the Black Sea by Dnipro. A lot of debris, trees, domestic waste and trash can already be seen drifting near the coast.

The bodies of dead animals are also found. In addition to that, the water brings mines, trip wires and unexploded ammunition. This is a risk for the life and wellbeing of the local residents."

Details: According to Kiper, appropriate services are already working on cleaning the waters. The head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration calls on the residents to refrain from walking on the coastlines and beaches.

