All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 8 June 2023, 19:51
Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

Residents of Odesa were asked to stay away from the Black Sea shore due to the appearance of trash and explosives carried by the Dnipro River after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). 

Source: address to the residents of Odesa Oblast by Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Due to the explosion on the Kakhovka HPP, a large quantity of debris and trash has been brought to the waters of the Black Sea by Dnipro. A lot of debris, trees, domestic waste and trash can already be seen drifting near the coast. 

The bodies of dead animals are also found. In addition to that, the water brings mines, trip wires and unexploded ammunition. This is a risk for the life and wellbeing of the local residents."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Kiper, appropriate services are already working on cleaning the waters. The head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration calls on the residents to refrain from walking on the coastlines and beaches. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!







We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: