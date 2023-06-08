All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 8 June 2023, 19:51
Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

Residents of Odesa were asked to stay away from the Black Sea shore due to the appearance of trash and explosives carried by the Dnipro River after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). 

Source: address to the residents of Odesa Oblast by Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Due to the explosion on the Kakhovka HPP, a large quantity of debris and trash has been brought to the waters of the Black Sea by Dnipro. A lot of debris, trees, domestic waste and trash can already be seen drifting near the coast. 

Advertisement:

The bodies of dead animals are also found. In addition to that, the water brings mines, trip wires and unexploded ammunition. This is a risk for the life and wellbeing of the local residents."

Details: According to Kiper, appropriate services are already working on cleaning the waters. The head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration calls on the residents to refrain from walking on the coastlines and beaches. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!







Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: