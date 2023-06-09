Explosions in occupied Berdiansk

On Thursday 8 June, explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Berdiansk.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol; Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol

Quote: "Berdiansk residents say that they heard one loud explosion, after which a loud rumble began.

A petrol station opposite a bread factory is on fire."

Details: Andriushchenko also said that the invaders are transporting equipment from the port to the mountain - possibly in order to leave the city.

He also said Russian helicopters had been taking off.

"Propagandist media are not commenting on the situation in any way," Andriushchenko added.

