All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions in occupied Berdiansk

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 9 June 2023, 00:32
Explosions in occupied Berdiansk
Photo: Ivan Fedorov

On Thursday 8 June, explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Berdiansk.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol; Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol

Quote: "Berdiansk residents say that they heard one loud explosion, after which a loud rumble began.

A petrol station opposite a bread factory is on fire."

Advertisement:

Details: Andriushchenko also said that the invaders are transporting equipment from the port to the mountain - possibly in order to leave the city.

He also said Russian helicopters had been taking off.

"Propagandist media are not commenting on the situation in any way," Andriushchenko added.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: