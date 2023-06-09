Russians kill 3 civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts within 24 hours
At least 3 people were killed and 24 others injured in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 8 June.
Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration claims that 2 people were killed and 17 were wounded in the oblast yesterday as a result of the ongoing Russian aggression.
Russian invaders fired at civilian settlements in Kherson Oblast 44 times, launching 188 projectiles from artillery, mortars, aircraft, MRLS and drones.
The invaders attacked Kherson 7 times, firing 25 projectiles at the city, with the invaders striking residential areas.
In Donetsk Oblast, Russian invaders killed one civilian (in the settlement of Maksymiliianivka) and wounded 7 people (4 in Maksymiliianivka, 2 in Toretsk and 1 in Yasna Poliana).
