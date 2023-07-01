All Sections
Zelenskyy reveals losses suffered by Wagnerites in war against Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 1 July 2023, 01:21
Zelenskyy reveals losses suffered by Wagnerites in war against Ukraine
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 21,000 and wounded 80,000 Wagner Private Military Company mercenaries over the course of the war in Ukraine.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Spanish news agency El Mundo

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There were two categories of Wagnerites: professional mercenaries and those drafted from prisons, their cannon fodder. Our troops killed 21,000 and wounded 80,000 of them."

Details: Zelenskyy said such colossal losses suggest the number of Russian mercenaries. "The good news is that we have wiped out the most motivated part of the Russian forces," the president stressed.

Previously: According to Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, the consequences of the Wagner Group’s attempted uprising for Ukraine include the fact that the Russian leadership has been compromised and that Yevgeny Prigozhin's subordinates will no longer fight against the Ukrainian state.

