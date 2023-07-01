Ukrainian forces strike 6 clusters of Russian troops and 3 Russian ammunition dumps – General Staff report

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck a Russian control and command centre, six clusters of military personnel, weapons and equipment, three ammunition storage points, 24 field artillery units, and an electronic warfare system.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 1 July

Details: Ukrainian aircraft carried out 12 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and struck one Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Russian occupying forces continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts, where heavy fighting is ongoing, with 22 combat engagements occurring there over the past 24 hours.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units there.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russian army deployed mortars and artillery to attack up to 15 settlements, including Krasni Lozy, Hremiach and Bohdanove in Chernihiv Oblast; Volfyne, Kostiantynivka and Basivka in Sumy Oblast; and Hatyshche, Ohirtseve and Dvorichanske in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops launched unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast. They carried out airstrikes in and around Kyslivka, Kotliarivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast. Putnykove, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Kupiansk and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of the Serebrianka Forest, but were not successful. They carried out airstrikes in and around Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 Ukrainian settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Dibrova, Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka and Berestove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian army conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Bohdanivka and Khromove, but to no avail. They carried out airstrikes in and around Toretsk and New-York in Donetsk Oblast. Over 15 settlements suffered from Russian shelling, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Markove, Ivanivske, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Ozarianivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian occupation forces undertook unsuccessful aircraft-supported offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka and Pervomaiske and shelled 15 settlements, including Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Stepove, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Netailove and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces repelled all Russian attacks in and around Marinka. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around the city and shelled Marinka and another nine settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian army conducted airstrikes in and around Blahodatne and Zolota Nyva and shelled 15 settlements, including Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces are focusing their main efforts on preventing Ukrainian forces from advancing; they attempted to conduct offensive operations in the vicinity of Rivnopillia but suffered losses and were not successful. They also conducted an airstrike near Antonivka in Kherson Oblast and bombarded more than 50 settlements, including Novodarivka, Levadne, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Dudchany, Antonivka, Kherson, Stepanivka, Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast.

