All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian counterparts present piece of Shahed drone to Lithuanian Defence Minister during trip to Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 1 July 2023, 09:26
Ukrainian counterparts present piece of Shahed drone to Lithuanian Defence Minister during trip to Ukraine
PHOTO OF ARVYDAS ANUŠAUSKAS

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas received a piece of a downed Shahed drone as a gift from his Ukrainian counterparts during his last trip to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Аnušauskas posted new photos from his trip to Ukraine on Friday evening, as well as a joint photo with the Ukraine’s Defence Minister and a gift from him – the tail of a downed Iranian-made Shahed drone, which the Russians call Geran [Russian for 'geranium' – ed.].

It is likely that such a trophy was not chosen as a gift by chance, because Lithuania had previously sent 36 anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, which were supposed to be especially effective against Shahed drones.

Advertisement:

The Lithuanian minister noted that Lithuania will support Ukraine until Ukraine’s victory.

Background

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: