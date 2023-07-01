Ukrainian counterparts present piece of Shahed drone to Lithuanian Defence Minister during trip to Ukraine
Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas received a piece of a downed Shahed drone as a gift from his Ukrainian counterparts during his last trip to Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda
Details: Аnušauskas posted new photos from his trip to Ukraine on Friday evening, as well as a joint photo with the Ukraine’s Defence Minister and a gift from him – the tail of a downed Iranian-made Shahed drone, which the Russians call Geran [Russian for 'geranium' – ed.].
It is likely that such a trophy was not chosen as a gift by chance, because Lithuania had previously sent 36 anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, which were supposed to be especially effective against Shahed drones.
The Lithuanian minister noted that Lithuania will support Ukraine until Ukraine’s victory.
Background:
- Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas visited Ukraine on Friday, 30 June, where he presented a long-term plan to support the Ukrainian army and also described the latest aid package.
- The aid package from Lithuania also includes 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!