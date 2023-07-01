All Sections
Ukrainian counterparts present piece of Shahed drone to Lithuanian Defence Minister during trip to Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 1 July 2023, 09:26
PHOTO OF ARVYDAS ANUŠAUSKAS

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas received a piece of a downed Shahed drone as a gift from his Ukrainian counterparts during his last trip to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Аnušauskas posted new photos from his trip to Ukraine on Friday evening, as well as a joint photo with the Ukraine’s Defence Minister and a gift from him – the tail of a downed Iranian-made Shahed drone, which the Russians call Geran [Russian for 'geranium' – ed.].

It is likely that such a trophy was not chosen as a gift by chance, because Lithuania had previously sent 36 anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, which were supposed to be especially effective against Shahed drones.

The Lithuanian minister noted that Lithuania will support Ukraine until Ukraine’s victory.

Background

