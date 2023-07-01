Ukrainian counterparts present piece of Shahed drone to Lithuanian Defence Minister during trip to Ukraine

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas received a piece of a downed Shahed drone as a gift from his Ukrainian counterparts during his last trip to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Аnušauskas posted new photos from his trip to Ukraine on Friday evening, as well as a joint photo with the Ukraine’s Defence Minister and a gift from him – the tail of a downed Iranian-made Shahed drone, which the Russians call Geran [Russian for 'geranium' – ed.].

Advertisement:

It is likely that such a trophy was not chosen as a gift by chance, because Lithuania had previously sent 36 anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, which were supposed to be especially effective against Shahed drones.

The Lithuanian minister noted that Lithuania will support Ukraine until Ukraine’s victory.

Background:

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas visited Ukraine on Friday, 30 June, where he presented a long-term plan to support the Ukrainian army and also described the latest aid package.

The aid package from Lithuania also includes 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!