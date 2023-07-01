All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians in Luhansk Oblast want to train schoolgirls to become nurses

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 July 2023, 09:45
Russians in Luhansk Oblast want to train schoolgirls to become nurses
RUSSIAN OCCUPIER, STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Luhansk Oblast Military Administration has reported that the Russian occupiers want to train schoolgirls to be nurses at schools in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The military administration said that the subject "Defence of the Motherland" will be included in the curriculum at schools in the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic, starting in September.

The Russian occupiers also want to train children to become nurses, the Oblast Military Administration added.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In addition, the Russian Ministry of Education is forming a new curriculum for school-age girls, which involves training them to become medical instructors.

Not tailors or cooks, not designers or programmers, but nurses for military units."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: