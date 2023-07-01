Russians in Luhansk Oblast want to train schoolgirls to become nurses

Luhansk Oblast Military Administration has reported that the Russian occupiers want to train schoolgirls to be nurses at schools in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The military administration said that the subject "Defence of the Motherland" will be included in the curriculum at schools in the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic, starting in September.

Advertisement:

The Russian occupiers also want to train children to become nurses, the Oblast Military Administration added.

Quote: "In addition, the Russian Ministry of Education is forming a new curriculum for school-age girls, which involves training them to become medical instructors.

Not tailors or cooks, not designers or programmers, but nurses for military units."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!