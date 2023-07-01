All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians in Luhansk Oblast want to train schoolgirls to become nurses

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 July 2023, 09:45
Russians in Luhansk Oblast want to train schoolgirls to become nurses
RUSSIAN OCCUPIER, STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Luhansk Oblast Military Administration has reported that the Russian occupiers want to train schoolgirls to be nurses at schools in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The military administration said that the subject "Defence of the Motherland" will be included in the curriculum at schools in the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic, starting in September.

Advertisement:

The Russian occupiers also want to train children to become nurses, the Oblast Military Administration added.

Quote: "In addition, the Russian Ministry of Education is forming a new curriculum for school-age girls, which involves training them to become medical instructors.

Not tailors or cooks, not designers or programmers, but nurses for military units."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: