Russia could blow up Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant remotely after handing it over to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 July 2023, 15:09
THE ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR POWER PLANT. PHOTO FROM ENERGOATOM’S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced one of Russia's plans regarding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP); they want to blow it up remotely after handing over the plant to Ukraine. 

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Spanish journalists 

Quote from Zelenskyy: "They are looking for the format and the moment [for blowing up the ZNPP – ed.]. We know for sure that one of the plans they have considered is later, when the plant is handed over to Ukraine, to blow it up remotely for the emission [of hazardous chemicals – ed.]. 

When we regain the plant, the IAEA must check everything precisely and in detail and warn Russia that we know about your likely plans, and they are dangerous for the world." 

Details: Zelenskyy explained that Russia plans to cause an explosion at the nuclear power plant in order to freeze the war. They need to do this to strengthen their army and return to Ukraine to continue the war. 

Reminder: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said that in the civilised world, a potential terrorist attack by Russia on the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will be regarded as "the use of nuclear weapons against the civilian population".

