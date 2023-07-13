Over 35 combat engagements with Russians occur on 12 July – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Defence Forces and the Russian occupation troops had over 35 combat engagements on five fronts over the course of 12 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 13 July

Quote: "Last night, Russia launched another attack on Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed attack UAVs. Information on the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being confirmed.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed attack drones. A total of 15 kamikaze drones were used. As a result of successful combat operations, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 11 attack UAVs. In total, the enemy carried out more than 60 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and on settlements 64 times. Unfortunately, civilians, including children, have been killed and wounded, and residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

Advertisement:

The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, and heavy fighting continues there. Over 35 combat engagements took place over the last day."

Details: The situation remains unchanged on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units on those fronts. Meanwhile, units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are carrying out operations in areas near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Russia continues to maintain its forces on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to fire on more than 10 civilian settlements, including Huta-Studenetska (Chernihiv Oblast); Vyntorivka and Manukhivka (Sumy Oblast); and Vidrodzhenivske, Izbytske and Zemlianky (Kharkiv Oblast).

Ukrainian forces are holding the line on the Kupiansk front. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiansk and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast) and carried out airstrikes in and around Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne, Vesele and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast). They also shelled over 15 settlements, including Nevske, Serebrianka Forest and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne, Berestove and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians launched airstrikes near Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Dyliivka. Over 15 settlements, including Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliivka, Druzhba, Pivnichne and Pivdenne (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled all Russian offensive operations carried out with the support of aircraft and artillery in the vicinity of Avdiivka and Keramik (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces conducted airstrikes near the settlement of Panteleimonivka (Donetsk Oblast) and shelled more than 15 civilian settlements, including Keramik, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Yasnobrodivka and Karlivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces repelled all Russian attempts to advance near Marinka. The Russians carried out an airstrike near Krasnohorivka (Donetsk Oblast). They also shelled more than 15 civilian settlements, including Marinka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Pobieda, Yelyzavetivka and Katerynivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka and carried out airstrikes near Zolota Nyva, Makarivka and Rivnopil (Donetsk Oblast). They shelled Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing Ukrainian forces from advancing. They shelled over 20 civilian settlements, including Levadne, Olhivske, Malynivka, Yehorivka and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast); and Kherson, Shliakhove, Tiahynka, Romashkove, Sofiivka and Stanislav (Kherson Oblast). Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces continued to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, where they are consolidating the positions they had previously captured and engaging in counter-battery fire.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out six airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and four more on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, 16 field artillery units, 4 anti-aircraft missile systems, and 2 electronic warfare systems.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!