All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians shut off entrances and exits in village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, they are looking for traitors – Melitopol mayor

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 13 July 2023, 11:31
Russians shut off entrances and exits in village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, they are looking for traitors – Melitopol mayor
Screenshot from deepstate

The Russian military has shut off entrances and exits in the village of Pryshyb, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as the occupiers are probably searching for artillery observers who work for Ukraine's defenders.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol on Telegram

Quote: "[Russians] completely isolated the so-far occupied village of Pryshyb, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: they shut off entry and exit."

Details: Fedorov reports that roadblocks have been set up there since early morning; documents and phones of all drivers and pedestrians are being checked, and house searches are being conducted.

Advertisement:

According to some reports, servicemen of the National Guard of the Russian Federation were brought to the village to look for observers.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: