All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians shut off entrances and exits in village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, they are looking for traitors – Melitopol mayor

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 13 July 2023, 11:31
Russians shut off entrances and exits in village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, they are looking for traitors – Melitopol mayor
Screenshot from deepstate

The Russian military has shut off entrances and exits in the village of Pryshyb, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as the occupiers are probably searching for artillery observers who work for Ukraine's defenders.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol on Telegram

Quote: "[Russians] completely isolated the so-far occupied village of Pryshyb, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: they shut off entry and exit."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov reports that roadblocks have been set up there since early morning; documents and phones of all drivers and pedestrians are being checked, and house searches are being conducted.

According to some reports, servicemen of the National Guard of the Russian Federation were brought to the village to look for observers.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: