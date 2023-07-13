Russians shut off entrances and exits in village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, they are looking for traitors – Melitopol mayor

The Russian military has shut off entrances and exits in the village of Pryshyb, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as the occupiers are probably searching for artillery observers who work for Ukraine's defenders.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol on Telegram

Quote: "[Russians] completely isolated the so-far occupied village of Pryshyb, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: they shut off entry and exit."

Details: Fedorov reports that roadblocks have been set up there since early morning; documents and phones of all drivers and pedestrians are being checked, and house searches are being conducted.

According to some reports, servicemen of the National Guard of the Russian Federation were brought to the village to look for observers.

