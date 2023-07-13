All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Interview with Zelenskyy hits list of Emmy-2023 nominees

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 13:00

The annual Television Academy Emmy Awards announced this year's nominees in 463 nominations.

David Letterman's interview with Volodymyr Zelensky fell into the category of "Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special," as reported by Variety

In the fall of 2022, the program of the American TV presenter David Letterman was recorded in the Kyiv metro at the Independence Square station.

The show is called "My next guest needs no introduction," the main guest of which was Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

The list of nominees in this category also includes:

  • The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
  • Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy;
  • the series Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi;
  • television series United Shades of America.

The award ceremony will take place on 19 September 2023.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

In 2022, the series Legacy was the leader in the number of nominations at the Emmy 2022 award ceremony.

We also reported that the Emmy Award refused to consider projects from Russia at the 2022 competition.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: