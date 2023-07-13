All Sections
Interview with Zelenskyy hits list of Emmy-2023 nominees

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 13:00

The annual Television Academy Emmy Awards announced this year's nominees in 463 nominations.

David Letterman's interview with Volodymyr Zelensky fell into the category of "Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special," as reported by Variety

In the fall of 2022, the program of the American TV presenter David Letterman was recorded in the Kyiv metro at the Independence Square station.

The show is called "My next guest needs no introduction," the main guest of which was Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The list of nominees in this category also includes:

  • The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
  • Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy;
  • the series Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi;
  • television series United Shades of America.

The award ceremony will take place on 19 September 2023.

In 2022, the series Legacy was the leader in the number of nominations at the Emmy 2022 award ceremony.

We also reported that the Emmy Award refused to consider projects from Russia at the 2022 competition.

