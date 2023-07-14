Meetings with business "behind closed doors" will begin in President's Office – mass media

From Monday, meetings with business representatives will begin in the Office of the President, which will take place "behind closed doors" for a frank discussion of problems arising with security forces, the tax and customs authorities.

Quote: "For this, a special coordination platform was created with the participation of Rostyslav Shurma, Deputy Chairman of the President’s Office, Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister of Economy, and Dmytro Verbytskyi, Deputy Prosecutor General," noted the publication's sources related to the preparation of the platform.

The platform was created by order of the president.

Quote: "This is exactly the platform that entrepreneurs proposed to create during the general business meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy," said a source in the President’s Office on condition of anonymity.

Quote: "Svyrydenko, Shurma and Verbytskyi will receive business representatives during the next week in the OP behind closed doors. According to the plan, there will be three entrepreneurs at each such meeting. It is also possible for other officials to participate," the sources of the publication noted.

In addition to problems with security forces, tax and customs, the possibility of changing the legislation will be considered if it can help business, said another source related to the preparation of the platform.

It is emphasised that the president wants to hear specific names and bodies against which there are complaints.

Quote: "One of the main requirements for businesses is to talk openly about problems because, during the general meeting with the president on 29 June, some of them were afraid to name specific names and bodies that they have complaints about," the representative of the Office of the President concluded.

Reminder: Volodymyr Zelenskyy devoted part of his big speech in the Ukrainian parliament on 28 June to the work of business, and the next day he met with a number of entrepreneurs to discuss their problems.

On 29 June, the president, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war, gathered several dozen of the country's largest entrepreneurs and representatives of business associations for a meeting. They talked about taxes and searches.

At a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, business representatives proposed to create a coordination platform for communication regarding the protection of business rights and consideration of other issues.

And the president advocated that all business inspections be transferred to a single body. The main candidates are the Bureau of Economic Security and the State Bureau of Investigation.

