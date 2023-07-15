All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


In bomb shelter and to sounds of air-raid siren: how Ukrainian national team prepared for dance competition in Portugal

Saturday, 15 July 2023, 10:22

The Ukrainian national team took 14th place at the Dance World Cup 2023 international dance competition, which was held this year in the city of Braga, Portugal.

The competition lasted from 30 June to 8 July, Yuliia Denysova, the director and producer of the national team, said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia.

National teams from 57 countries took part in the competition. The Ukrainian team included 51 children over the age of 10.

In total, during the competition, the Ukrainians presented 72 performances and took 14th place in the team competition.

Advertisement:

Quote: "One girl received a special prize – free education at an academy in the United Kingdom. In separate nominations, we have gold, silver and bronze. We lost to the compelling teams of the UK, Germany and Israel. We were told that it is for debutants in the competition because for me, it is my first job, and it's an excellent result," Yuliia Denysova said.

Preparations for the competition have lasted since October last year.

 
Sisters Mariia and Sofiia won 1st place in the category Children Duet/Trio Ballet – any style
Photo: Yuliia Denysova

"We trained during air-raid sirens in bomb shelters, without light and under a flashlight," Yuliia recalls.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

She added that the contest venue changes every year, and in 2024, according to the schedule, it should be held in Kyiv, but for security reasons, it will be held in Prague.

 
Yuliia says they tried to show the Ukrainian symbolism through make-up
Photo: Yuliia Denysova

According to Yulia, the plan for next year is to involve Ukrainian composers in the numbers so that the performances will be set to Ukrainian music.

Background: The Ukrainian illustrator won the gold medal at the International Poster Biennale.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: