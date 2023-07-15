All Sections
German Foreign Minister comments on possibility of Putin's regime falling

European PravdaSaturday, 15 July 2023, 13:53

Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister, has commented on the possibility of the fall of Vladimir Putin's regime in the Russian Federation soon.

Source: Baerbock, in an interview with German media outlet Bild, reports European Pravda

Details: Asked if she could imagine Putin being removed soon, Baerbock said: "I have no idea".

Quote from Baerbock: "We don't know when this war will end. We don't know what will happen in Russia. Because we are not dealing with a country that is a democracy, as we are, fortunately," the German Foreign Minister said. 

Background: Earlier, Baerbock stated there is no possibility of negotiations with Putin now.

At the same time, according to her, the German Foreign Ministry is doing everything possible every day to "try to stop these brutal attacks by Russia through diplomatic means".

