All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians and Russians remain among most numerous asylum seekers in Georgia

European PravdaSaturday, 15 July 2023, 14:41

Among the people who have applied for asylum in Georgia this year, the largest group consists of citizens of Ukraine, with Russians also in the top 5.

Source: News-Georgia; the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, as European Pravda reports

Details: In the first half of 2023, 515 people applied for asylum in Georgia. 

Among them, the largest group was made up of Ukrainians (104 people), followed by citizens of Iran and Turkey, the fourth largest group was citizens of the Russian Federation (49 people); and the fifth largest group was citizens of India (17 people).

Advertisement:

Over the previous year, 1,473 people applied for asylum in Georgia. 

Background:

  • Statistics for 2022 show that Russian citizens accounted for the largest share of people during 2022 who entered the territory of Georgia in 2022 and stayed for a long time; the Ukrainians were in third place.
  • According to an opinion poll conducted in the spring, 79% of Georgians favour allowing Russian citizens to cancel visa-free travel, but the ruling party does not support such a step. 
  • The President of Georgia tried to raise the question of the cancellation of visa-free travel for Russians amid the mutiny of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in Russia. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: