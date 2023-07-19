All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU Commission President: Russia has to stop its Black Sea blockade

European PravdaWednesday, 19 July 2023, 07:52

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the blockade of the Black Sea must be stopped after Russia suspended the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference in Brussels on 18 July

Quote from von der Leyen: "I am deeply concerned about Russia's move to terminate the Black Sea Grain Initiative, despite the efforts of the United Nations and Türkiye. The risk is that it brings food insecurity to so many vulnerable countries across the globe."

Details: The EU will continue to work to ensure food security for vulnerable populations around the world, von der Leyen added.

Advertisement:

"As you know, we have, as a complementary initiative, the solidarity lanes. More than 45 million tonnes of grain, oilseed and other products have been exported via the solidarity lanes. The Black Sea Grain Initiative added another 35 million tonnes," she said.

She stressed that the EU will continue to bring agri-food products out of Ukraine to the global markets "via the solidarity lanes".

"But it is important that the blocking of the Black Sea is stopped and that the exports via the Black Sea can keep on going," the EU Commission President concluded.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: