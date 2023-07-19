EU Commission President: Russia has to stop its Black Sea blockade

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the blockade of the Black Sea must be stopped after Russia suspended the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference in Brussels on 18 July

Quote from von der Leyen: "I am deeply concerned about Russia's move to terminate the Black Sea Grain Initiative, despite the efforts of the United Nations and Türkiye. The risk is that it brings food insecurity to so many vulnerable countries across the globe."

Details: The EU will continue to work to ensure food security for vulnerable populations around the world, von der Leyen added.

"As you know, we have, as a complementary initiative, the solidarity lanes. More than 45 million tonnes of grain, oilseed and other products have been exported via the solidarity lanes. The Black Sea Grain Initiative added another 35 million tonnes," she said.

She stressed that the EU will continue to bring agri-food products out of Ukraine to the global markets "via the solidarity lanes".

"But it is important that the blocking of the Black Sea is stopped and that the exports via the Black Sea can keep on going," the EU Commission President concluded.

Background:

On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Ukraine proposed to Türkiye and the UN that the grain corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative should continue to function without Russia, which withdrew from the agreements on Monday.

The Kremlin threatened other parties to the Black Sea Grain Initiative with "risks" if they continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative without Russia.

