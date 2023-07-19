All Sections
EU Commission President: Russia has to stop its Black Sea blockade

European PravdaWednesday, 19 July 2023, 07:52

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the blockade of the Black Sea must be stopped after Russia suspended the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference in Brussels on 18 July

Quote from von der Leyen: "I am deeply concerned about Russia's move to terminate the Black Sea Grain Initiative, despite the efforts of the United Nations and Türkiye. The risk is that it brings food insecurity to so many vulnerable countries across the globe."

Details: The EU will continue to work to ensure food security for vulnerable populations around the world, von der Leyen added.

"As you know, we have, as a complementary initiative, the solidarity lanes. More than 45 million tonnes of grain, oilseed and other products have been exported via the solidarity lanes. The Black Sea Grain Initiative added another 35 million tonnes," she said.

She stressed that the EU will continue to bring agri-food products out of Ukraine to the global markets "via the solidarity lanes".

"But it is important that the blocking of the Black Sea is stopped and that the exports via the Black Sea can keep on going," the EU Commission President concluded.

Background:

