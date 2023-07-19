All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Irish PM arrives on official visit to Ukraine

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 14:45

The Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Varadkar has visited Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, together with the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andrii Kostin.

 

Kostin says Ukraine has two main goals: to stop Russian aggression and to put an end to Russian impunity for international crimes because the Kremlin regime is a threat to the whole world.

Advertisement:

"Therefore, the whole world must act jointly and in a coordinated manner to bring the leaders of the regime and their accomplices to account for all the evil they have committed," the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said.

"I am here to express Ireland’s solidarity with the Government and the people of Ukraine as they endure more than 500 days of Russian attacks," Independent cited Varadkar.

During his visit, the Irish premier will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

He will also meet with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (the parliament) of Ukraine.

While in Kyiv, he will also visit the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Theater and will meet with the actors of the Translations play by Brian Friel, who recently presented this work at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin, as well as with Irish people and business representatives working in Ukraine.

Background:

  • Earlier, Karl Nehammer, Chancellor of Austria, said that the EU countries that adhere to neutrality, including Ireland, cannot support the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: