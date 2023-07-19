All Sections
Irish PM arrives on official visit to Ukraine

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 14:45

The Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Varadkar has visited Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, together with the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andrii Kostin.

Kostin says Ukraine has two main goals: to stop Russian aggression and to put an end to Russian impunity for international crimes because the Kremlin regime is a threat to the whole world.

"Therefore, the whole world must act jointly and in a coordinated manner to bring the leaders of the regime and their accomplices to account for all the evil they have committed," the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said.

"I am here to express Ireland’s solidarity with the Government and the people of Ukraine as they endure more than 500 days of Russian attacks," Independent cited Varadkar.

During his visit, the Irish premier will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

He will also meet with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (the parliament) of Ukraine.

While in Kyiv, he will also visit the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Theater and will meet with the actors of the Translations play by Brian Friel, who recently presented this work at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin, as well as with Irish people and business representatives working in Ukraine.

Background:

  • Earlier, Karl Nehammer, Chancellor of Austria, said that the EU countries that adhere to neutrality, including Ireland, cannot support the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine. 

Advertisement: