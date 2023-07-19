All Sections
Russians refuse to pay for newborns without Russian passports in temporarily occupied territories

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 14:54

In temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, mothers in labour are refused payment if they do not own a Russian passport.

Source: National Resistance Center

According to the occupation legislation, all newborns in the temporarily occupied territories are considered citizens of the Russian Federation. However, parents without Russian passports cannot receive any payments.

Quote: "In this way, the occupation administration is resorting to yet another pressure for forced passporting in the [occupied parts of] oblasts," the centre reports.

In some cases, pregnant women are taken to Russia to give birth, where further financial support is also denied if they do not have a passport.

Background: In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, collaborating teachers will check pages of children on social networks for any signs of "extremism"; this will be done by order of the so-called "Ministry of Education and Science of the LPR (the so-called Luhansk People's Republic)".

