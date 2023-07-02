Russian UAVs attack Kyiv, air defence system operating

On the night of 1-2 July, after an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv because of the threat of Russian UAVs, explosions occurred in Kyiv. The Air Force reported that air defence systems were operating.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine; Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the Air Force: "Air defence is operating in Kyiv! Stay in shelters!"

Details: Subsequently, the air defence operation was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration and the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

They also urged citizens not to photograph or film the work of Ukrainian defenders.

In addition, they reminded people to stay in shelters during air-raid warnings.

At 03:20, an all-clear was given in Kyiv.

