Powerful explosion rocks Melitopol near Russian base on Saturday – mayor

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, has said that on Saturday evening, all of Melitopol heard a loud explosion near the Russian military base.

Source: Fedorov during the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Fedorov: "Yesterday (1 July – ed.) at 19:30, a powerful explosion rang out in Melitopol, which was heard by residents in all districts of the city.

The explosion occurred in the city's north near the village of Semenivka, where the enemy captured a farm, and one of the enemy's military bases was located there.

Yesterday, residents also saw the work of the enemy's patchy air defence system."

Details: Fedorov said that the Russians had installed a crematorium on the premises of a former local children sanatorium, burning the bodies of their soldiers there.

