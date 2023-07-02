All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion occurs near Russian military airfield used to launch Shahed drones

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 July 2023, 17:38
Explosion occurs near Russian military airfield used to launch Shahed drones

An explosion has occurred near a military airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, in the Russian Federation; an explosion crater has formed at the site.

Source: Medusa, citing a number of Russian media and Telegram channels; the governor of the oblast, Veniamin Kondratiev, on Telegram

Details: Portal 93.ru notes that around 16:00, residents of Primorsko-Akhtarsk reported hearing a loud explosion, after which a column of black smoke rose into the sky. According to the portal, the explosion occurred in the area of the military airfield.

Advertisement:

Telegram channel Baza posted a photo of the crater formed, allegedly as a result of the explosion. According to Baza, the size of the craters is about 10 metres in diameter and about 4 metres in depth.

The Mash Telegram channel claims that air defence systems of Primorsko-Akhtarsk shot down a missile that allegedly targeted a fuel and lubricant warehouse on the territory of a military airfield. Other sources have not yet confirmed this.

The governor of the oblast, Veniamin Kondratiev, said that there were no casualties or fatalities.

"There are no casualties or fatalities. According to preliminary information, residential buildings and infrastructure were not damaged. Now the reasons for what happened are being established," he wrote, without specifying what exactly happened.

Background: Earlier, the Air Force of Ukraine reported that Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones were launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in Russia. In particular, this was reported on 29 and 30 June

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: