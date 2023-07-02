All Sections
Ukrainian units advance despite heavy battles on Berdiansk and Melitopol fronts – Deputy Minister of Defence

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 July 2023, 19:43
Stock photo of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian units are gradually advancing on the Berdiansk and Melitopol fronts, while in the east the Russians are on the offensive on several fronts.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram 

Quote: "Albeit with heavy battles, we are gradually advancing on the Berdiansk and Melitopol fronts. 

Our troops face intense enemy resistance, remote mining, transfer of reserves, but persistently and tirelessly create conditions for the speedy movement forward."

Details: At the same time, Maliar said that the Russians are advancing on several fronts – Avdiivka, Marinka, Lyman.

"It’s hot everywhere now," she said.

Also, the Russians moved forward on the Svatove front.

"There are fierce battles. The enemy attacks Bilohorivka, Serebrianka. The situation is quite complicated," said Maliar.

On the southern flank of the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian forces are moving forward with partial success, and on the north the battles continue. The Russians transferred two air assault regiments there.

