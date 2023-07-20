All Sections
Attacks on Sumy Oblast: almost 100 strikes in one day

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 00:19
Attacks on Sumy Oblast: almost 100 strikes in one day
DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO BY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

During 19 July, Russian occupation forces fired at Sumy Oblast 19 times, with 99 explosions occurring in the region and destruction recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russian forces fired mortars (eight explosions) on the Yunakivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Russian troops dropped 27 bombs on the territory of the Bilopillia hromada.

Fire from self-propelled artillery (two explosions) was recorded in the Krasnopillia hromada. There were also air strikes, which involved seven unguided missiles. In addition, mortar attacks (23 mortar bombs) were recorded. Eight residential buildings, 10 outbuildings, a power line, a gas pipeline, summer kitchens, garages, cars, and a tractor were damaged in one of the attacks. A garage, a summer kitchen and an outbuilding caught fire.

There were mortar attacks (seven explosions) in the Myropillia hromada. An outbuilding was damaged as a result of one of the attacks. A house was damaged and livestock was killed as a result of another attack.

Mortar attacks (four mortar bombs) were carried out in the Mykolaiv hromada.

In the Khotin hromada, fire from 120 mm self-propelled artillery (four explosions) was recorded.

There was artillery shelling (two explosions) in the Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

The Russians fired mortars (nine explosions) at the Esman hromada.

They dropped seven mortar bombs on the territory of the Nova Sloboda hromada.

